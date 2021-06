Choose your favorite Disney princess, get a YA princess just like them! We all love Disney here at NOVL HQ! And I, particularly, have a fondness for the Disney princesses! I’ve gone through several phases of princess obsession. Each and every one of the Disney princesses has at one point been my favorite. So what am I gonna do? What I always do! Combine my love of reading with my obsessions, so here it is! Choose your fave Disney princess, get a YA princess just like them!

Princess Jade from Kingdom of the Blazing Phoenix In this Snow White retelling, Princess Jade has grown up in exile, hidden away in a monastery while her ruthless stepmother, Xifeng, rules as empress of Feng Lu. Xifeng, with the help of the Serpent God, rules Feng Lu with an iron fist sinking the people into poverty and despair. Jade may not want the crown, but she is the only one who can dethrone the empress and set the world right. She will have to go on a quest to raise the Dragon Lords to defeat Xifeng and the Serpent god once and for all.

Ash from Ash In the wake of her father’s death, Ash is left at the mercy of her cruel stepmother. Consumed by grief, she finds solace in the fairy tales her mother once told her. In her dreams, the fairies steal her away. When she meets the dark and dangerous Sidhean, she believes that her wish may be granted. But when Ash meets Kaisa, the King’s Huntress, her heart begins to change. This queer Cinderella retelling gives a new spin on the classic, with the same fairy tale magic and new twists that will keep you guessing.

Princess Zahrah from Spindle This companion novel to A Thousand Nights reimagines the story of Sleeping Beauty generations after the end of the first novel. A demon is waiting, imprisoned by bright iron. But the prison in crumbling, and the demon has regained her power. She has made one kingdom strong and brought the other to its knees, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. When a princess is born, the demon delivers the final blow – a curse that will cost the princess her very soul, or force her to destroy her own people to save herself. The princess and the exiled spinners are tightly wound into a desperate plot to break the curse before the demon can become a queen of men – but the web of power is dangerously tangled. And they may not see the pattern until it is unspooled.

The Storyteller from A Thousand Nights This retelling of One Thousand and One Nights follow the Storyteller as she attempts to save her sister from a terrible fate. Lo-Melkhiin killed three hundred girls before he came to her village looking for a wife. Each day, he wed a girl and by the next morning, she was dead. The Storyteller takes her sister’s place and entrances the mad king with her story, sparing her life, night after night. The story of Aladdin was originally part of the One Thousand and One Nights, and the Storyteller, just like Jasmine, is a lot tougher than your average princess.

Ekata from The Winter Duke Okay, so Ekata’s not precisely a princess, but as one of the daughters of the Duke of Kylma Above she’s close enough. And when her brother is finally named heir, she can kiss her murderous family goodbye and pursue her dream of studying the natural sciences and the enigmatic Kylma Below. But when her entire family falls under a mysterious sleeping sickness, Ekata inherits the title of duke, her brother’s warrior bride, and the ever-encroaching challenges of holding a Dukedom. Like Belle, Ekata is bookish and thoroughly unprepared for the challenges she’s faced with. But just like Belle, she might just be stronger than she thinks.

Annamette from Sea Witch This retelling of The Little Mermaid tell the story of how a certain villainess rose to power… but these twists may surprise you! Ever since her best friend Anna, drowned, Evie has been an outcast in her small fishing town. A freak. A curse. A witch. But when a girl with an uncanny resemblance to Anna appears offshore, Evie is convinced that her best friend actually survived. And as the two girls catch the eyes – and the hearts – of two charming princes, Evie believes that she might finally have a chance at her own happily ever after. But her new friend has secrets of her own. She can’t stay on land unless Evie finds a way to help her. But while Evie will do anything to save her friend’s humanity, she may be too late to discover the truth of her bargain.

Raisa from The Seven Realms Princess Raisa ana’Marianna has a battle ahead of her. She’s just returned to court after three years of riding and hunting with her father’s family, the Clan. She stands between the Clan, who control the creation of amulets, and the Wizards, who use the amulets for their magic. Strong accords protect the balance of magic in the world, but those accords are being threatened and Raisa will be lynchpin around which the plot revolves. Meanwhile, Han Alister, gang leader trying to turn his life around, crosses paths with the son of the High Wizard and takes his amulet. The amulet once belonged to the Demon King, who nearly broke the world a millennium ago. As Raisa and Han’s paths interweave, the fate of the world will rest upon their shoulders. Like Pocahontas, Raisa stands between her father’s family and war. But will Raisa be able to bring peace?

Daphne from Daughter of Sparta Okay, Daphne may not be a princess, but technically neither is Mulan. They are both warriors, called upon to save their people and through their selfless acts bring honor upon themselves. So what if they’re not royalty by blood? Seventeen-year-old Daphne has spent her entire life honing her body and mind into that of a warrior hoping to be accepted by the unyielding people of ancient Sparta. But when the goddess Artemis – who holds Daphne’s brother’s fate in her hands – upends Daphne’s life with a quest to save the gods, Daphne will have to face the terrors of the ancient world. And if she fails, the gods waning powers will fade away, the mortal world will descend into chaos, and her brother’s life will be forfeit.

Lilac LaRoux from These Broken Stars Lilac LaRoux is the daughter of the richest man in the galaxy. She’s lived a sheltered life of wealth until her massive luxury spaceliner is yanked out of hyperspace and plummets to the nearest planet. She and Tarver Merndsen, a young war hero, are the only survivors. They will have to begrudgingly work together to make the tortuous journey across the deserted terrain to find help. Like Rapnuzel, Lilac will learn more about her world than she ever expected… and she may learn her father is not who she thought.

Zofi from Rule Zofi has spent her entire life traveling across the Reaches. But just when her freedom matters most, the king’s men arrive and drag her away from her fellow Travelers to bring her to the capital – Kolonya. She holds a terrible, treasonous secret. But when she and three other girls with secrets of their own are summoned to the king’s courtroom, they’re told they are actually daughters of the king. And he is dying. As his only living heirs, the three princesses will have to fight for the throne and fight to keep their secrets safe. But someone in Kolonya knows. Just like Merida, Zofi would much rather have her freedom. But the chance to change the kingdom for the better makes her realize that this responsibility might just be worth fighting for.

Karou from Daughter of Smoke & Bone Okay, okay, Karou isn’t a princess. But she certainly is magical or at least magic-adjacent. She fills her sketchbooks with monsters that may or may not be real, she prone to disappearing on teeth-gathering errand, and she speaks several languages – not all of them human. Her past is a mystery, even to herself, but her life is filled with adventure and wishes. But when she’s thrust into a journey of discovery, she may not like the answers she finds. Like Moana, Karou wants to know more about her family’s history and the world. But Karou’s quest is going to get a lot darker…

Sarai from Strange the Dreamer Sarai is godspawn, with a power she fears. Like Elsa, she is isolated from the world and she fears her power more and more with each passing day. Meanwhile, Lazlo Strange, war orphan and junior librarian, has always been obsessed with the mythical city of Weep. When the stunning opportunity to find Weep presents itself in the form of a legendary band of warriors, will Lazlo be bold enough to take it?

Princess Anya from Frogkisser! In this retelling of The Princess and the Frog, Princess Anya with her loyal dog must embark on a terribly important (capital Q) Quest. She’ll need to acquire the ingredients for a reversal lip balm, the vital item needed to change a frog back to a prince. Oh, and save her kingdom from her villainous step (step) father. Like Tiana, Princess Anya will give you a run for your money while this classic tale is turned on its head!