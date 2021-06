What would your fencing weapon be based upon your reading habits? Okay, all the King’s Row boys are Epeeists. As a fellow – if not nearly as skilled – epee fencer, I can tell you with all certainty that epee is in fact the best fencing weapon. Just don’t ask any foil or saber fencers. Regardless of which weapon reigns supreme, the weapon can tell you a lot about the fencer. You meet enough fencers, and you realize that certain weapons draw certain types of personalities. But the question remains – what would your weapon be? Tell us a bit about your reading habits, and we’ll let you know what your weapon would be. And once you’re done, you can learn more about the sport (and all the steamy romances on the King’s Row fencing team) by reading Fence: Striking Distance!

Foil You are a rule follower with no time for funny business. You like your matches orderly, your technique clean, and your right-of-way rules followed. In foil, right-of-way means that not only do you have to hit, you must hit correctly, cleanly, and with the correct timing. As a result you are organized and calm. But don’t let your desire for decorum fool anyone – you can be as firey as anyone. You just like to let that show in very controlled bursts.

Épée Ah… Epee! The chosen weapon of the King’s Row team! Epee is the only weapon without right-of-way rules and which counts the whole body as a target. As a result, Epee tends to attract rule-breakers and the cavalier. All the better, since all’s fair in love and war – and most is fair in epee fencing! Be warned though. Epee is the only weapon with simultaneous points. Meaning that if you and your opponent get touches at the same time, you both gain points. The skill is in gaining a touch without your opponent doing the same. As an epeeist you know to be sneaky and luring – but you know when you’re going down at least you can take your opponent with you!

Saber You’re aggressive, aggressive, aggressive. You like to attack head on and at speed, overwhelming your opponent with your impressive skills. That’s not to say you don’t have a head for the more calm, collected approach. You just don’t find it nearly as fun! Why bother with all those mind games when the action is calling you! But, just as in foil, you do have right-of-way rules, which means that you must initiate the attack for the point to be yours. But really, you’ve got no problems initiating anything. You like to face your problems head-on, and deal with the consequences.

Bookmark or dog ear?

Do you follow a tbr or just read whatever you’re feeling?

What is your favorite genre?

What kind of characters do you relate most to?

Do you read a bit each day?