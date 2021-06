Cullen Family Trivia

What type of injury did Carlisle treat Esme for when they first met?

Which member of the Danali Coven had a romantic interest in Edward?

What was Alice’s first clear vision as a vampire?

What was the name of Rosalie’s first husband?

Which Cullen family member transformed Emmett?

What was the name of Alice’s sister?

Which college degrees has Jasper received?

Which Cullen family member is associated with the Stregoni Benefici legend?

What is Esme’s maiden name?

Which Cullen family member enjoys enhancing cars and doing anything mechanical?

During a hunting trip, Emmett was attacked by a bear in which mountain range?

Who did Jasper travel with before meeting Alice?

What did you score? Let us know!

What did you score? Let us know!

What did you score? Let us know!