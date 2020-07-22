Choose a Sailor Scout, Get a book you should read with them!

In this edition of Things Savannah Wants To Do That No One Asked For, I’ve decided that I want to have a book club with the Sailor Scouts. Okay, it should come as no surprise that I am a MAJOR Sailor Moon fan! I discovered the show when I was a child, and it really connected with me. Probably because it was so sparkly and pink and featured some kick-ass girls saving the world with love, friendship, magic, and some major martial arts moves. Honestly, my early love of Sailor Moon explains a lot about me. So if you’re like me and wish you could buddy read with the Sailor Guardian of your choosing, here’s the quiz for you!

</p> <section> <h2> <h2> <p> </p> </h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/amatchmadeinmehendi"> </a></strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/amatchmadeinmehendi"><em>A Match Made in Mehendi</em> </a>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/nandinibajpai">Nandini Bajpai</a></h2> </h2> <p><p>Sailor Moon, aka Usagi (Serena if you watched the original English dub) is the definition of a soft girl. Until she’s given the power to become Sailor Moon, leader of the Sailor Guardians. Her capacity for love and compassion make her the best candidate to fight for love and justice and she uses her power to protect those she loves. But! All that being said, she’s still a fourteen-year-old girl who loves all things romance and comedy. What better book to read with Sailor Moon than <em>A Match Made in Mehendi</em> by Nandini Bajpai!</p> <p>When Simi, who comes from a long line of Indian vichole-matchmakers, creates a matchmaking app for her high school, she thinks it’s the perfect way to improve her social status. But when her matchmaking app upends the social hierarchy, thing quickly take a turn and make Simi public enemy number one. If Sailor Moon is your favorite Sailor Scout, you’ll absolutely fall for this book!</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/whenthestarsleadtoyou">When the Stars Lead to You</a></em> by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/ronnidavis">Ronni Davis</a></h2> </h3> <p><p>Sailor Mercury, aka Ami, is a super smart shy girl. She’s easily the most pratical of the Sailor Guardians, and is certainly the brains of the group. But behind that brainiac shell is a girl who loves romance novels and pop culture! <em>When the Stars Lead to You</em> by Ronni Davis is the perfect thing to read with her!</p> <p>Devon longs for two things: to study the stars, and the boy she fell in love with last summer. But Devon has slowly but surely been putting the pieces of her heart back together after Ashton broke it. Now it’s her senior year, and she’s determined to enjoy every moment of it. And then Ashton shows up on the first day of school. If you love Sailor Mercury for her intellectual mind and loving heart, you’ll love Devon and <em>When the Stars Lead to You.</em></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thedivinersseries">The Diviners</a> </em>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/libbabray">Libba Bray</a></h2> </h3> <p><p>Sailor Mars or Rei, is serious, focused, and works as a miko or Shinto shrine maiden. Because of her miko status, she has limited precognition and can dispel or nullify evil even when she hasn’t transformed into Sailor Mars. As the Guardian of Fire and Passion, she easily becomes annoyed by Sailor Moon’s laziness, but they care about each other very much.</p> <p><em>The Diviners </em>by Libba Bray is the best book for you to read with her! Set in 1920’s New York City, <em>The Diviners </em>follows a group of teens gifted with supernatural powers. Most notably, Evie O’Neill, who’s gift could help catch a serial killer. As she jumps headlong into a dangerous dance with a killer, other stories begin to unfold and cross across the city. And as the series progresses, it’s not just Evie’s life in danger, but the future of the entire nation at stake.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/throwlikeagirl">Throw Like a Girl</a> </em>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/sarahhenning">Sarah Henning</a></h2> </h3> <p><p>Sailor Jupiter or Makoto (known as Lita in the original English dub) has a tough exterior. It’s rumored that she was kicked out of her previous school for fighting, and she’s extremely tall and strong. As Sailor Jupiter, Guardian of Thunder and Courage, she’s often the first running into danger, using her brute strength and thunder moves to overpower the enemy. If you love Sailor Jupiter, the book to read with her is <em>Throw Like a Girl </em>by Sarah Henning.</p> <p>Liv Rodinsky actually <em>does </em>get kicked out of school for fighting. Okay, it was one punch. But a totally deserved punch that made her lose her scholarship during the most important softball game of the year. Now, she’s transferred to the public school, Northland, where she’ll have to convince her new coach she deserves a spot on the softball team, all while facing her ex-boyfriend and the teammates of the girl she punched every day. And then comes Grey, injured star quarterback with perfect hair and a perfect plan. If Live joins the football team as his temporary replacement, he’ll make sure she gets a spot on the softball team come spring. With a kick-ass main character and a romantic center,<em> Throw Like a Girl </em>is the perfect book to enjoy with Sailor Jupiter.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/finishingschool">Etiquette and Espionage</a> </em>by Gail Carriger</h2> </h3> <p><p>Sailor Venus, honestly, does the most. In the anime she shows up as a Guardian working on her own before Sailor Moon and the other Guardians find her, and honestly, she’s doing a great job of it. Sailor Venus aka Minako or Mina in the English dub, is poised confident, dreaming of becoming a famous singer and idol. She often acts as Sailor Moon’s bodyguard and decoy because of their near-identical looks. All that confidence and cloak and dagger work make <em>Etiquette and Espionage </em>by Gail Carriger the perfect book to buddy read with her.</p> <p>Fourteen-year-old Sophronia is more interested in dismantling clocks and climbing trees than proper manners, making her a great trial to her mother. But when Sophronia is enrolled in Mademoiselle Geraldine’s Finishing Academy for Young Ladies of Quality, she realizes the school is perhaps not what her mother would have hoped. Because Mademoiselle Geraldine’s does not just teach a girl the finer points in dancing, dressing, and etiquette – they also learn how to deal out death, diversion, and espionage. Just like Sailor V, Sophronia and her classmates are poised and prepared for anything!</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><em><a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/julie-abe/eva-evergreen-semi-magical-witch/9780316493864/">Eva Evergreen, Semi Magical Witch</a> </em>by Julie Abe</h2> </h3> <p><p>Sailor Chibi Moon or Chibiusa is a child. And I don’t mean that personality wise, I mean she is a literal child. So as an elementary student, she should be reading a middle grade book. May I recommend <em>Eva Evergreen, Semi Magical Witch </em>by Julie Abe?</p> <p>Eva Evergreen is determined to earn the rank of Novice Witch before her thirteenth birthday – if she doesn’t she’ll lose her magic for wizards. For most young witches and wizards, it’s a simple enough test. The problem? Eva only has a pinch of magic! She summons heads of cabbage instead of flowers and gets sunburns instead of calling down rain! It’ll take all her ingenuity, and a little help from friends, if she’s going to prove herself worthy, and save the town she’s come to love. The Miyazaki-esque setting and themes of doing good, working against all odds, and friendship are perfect for Sailor Moon fans of any age! That and Chibiusa’s sassy sweetness remind me of Eva’s flame-fox companion… but no spoilers!</p> <p> </p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/strangethedreamer">Strange the Dreamer</a></em> by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/lainitaylor">Laini Taylor</a></h2> </h3> <p><p>Sailor Pluto is, or Setsuna, is the Guardian of Spacetime and Change. She defends the Space-Time Door from unauthorized travelers, and her long vigil has given her a deep sense of loneliness, and she can appear distant and stern. But she finds comfort in the Sailor Guardians as her close friends.</p> <p><em>Strange the Dreamer</em> by Laini Taylor is the book for you two to buddy read! Not to give away any spoilers, but I think Sailor Pluto will really identify with Sarai. In <em>Strange the Dreamer, </em>junior librarian and war orphan Lazlo Strange has always been obsessed with the mythic lost city of Weep. And when a stunning opportunity to travel to Weep presents itself in the form of a hero called the Godslayer and a band of legendary warriors, he must seize his chance or lose his dream forever. But what happened to Weep two hundred years ago to curt it off from the world. And who is the blue-skinned goddess that appears in Lazlo’s dreams? Read on to find out!</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thewinterduke">The Winter Duke </a></em>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/claireelizabartlett">Claire Eliza Bartlett</a></h2> </h3> <p><p>Sailor Uranus is one of the later additions to the Sailor Scout Team, working on her own before joining up with the rest of the sailor guardians. She is tomboyish, and before becoming a Sailor Guardian, she aspired to be a racecar driver. Even once she meets up with the other Sailor Guardians, Sailor Uranus doesn’t like outside help and would rather work solely with her girlfriend, Sailor Neptune.</p> <p><em>The Winter Duke </em>by Claire Eliza Bartlett is the book you should buddy read with her! Just like Sailor Uranus, Ekata can’t seem to trust anyone around her. I guess growing up in a family with siblings constantly trying to kill one another for the throne will do that to you. But once her brother is finally named heir, Ekata can leave her home in Kylma Above and attend the university as she’s always dreamed. But when her parents and siblings fall under a mysterious sleeping sickness, she inherits the title of duke, her brother’s warrior bride, and the ever-encroaching threats without and within her own ministry. Her best hope is to find a cure for the sleeping sickness… if she can survive that long. With constant twists, a propulsive plot, and a heady female/female romance, this is the perfect book for you to read with Sailor Uranus!</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thelasttruepoetsofthesea">The Last True Poets of the Sea</a></em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thelasttruepoetsofthesea"> </a>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/juliadrake">Julia Drake</a></h2> </h3> <p><p>Sailor Neptune is an elegant and talented violinist, who eventually gives up her own dreams to dedicate herself to her role as a Sailor Guardian. She worked alone for a long time before finding her partner and girlfriend, Sailor Uranus. <em>The Last True Poets of the Sea</em> by Julia Drake is the perfect book to buddy-read with her!</p> <p>In <em>The Last True Poets of the Sea, </em>Violet and her younger brother Sam grew up hearing stories of the shipwreck <em>Lyric</em> and how their great-great-great-grandmother miraculously survived, swimming to shore and founding the town of Lyric, Maine. But this summer, Violet is heading to Lyric on her own, because one beautiful summer day, Sam attempts to take his own life. While Sam is in treatment, Violet is haunted by the shipwreck that she and Sam dreamed of discovering as children. She decides to find the wreck and enlists the help of fellow wreck hunter Liv Stone, whose sparkling intelligence and guarded eyes make Violet ache in an exhilarating new way. This hilarious and insightful read, full of budding romance, is a brilliant read for you to enjoy with Sailor Neptune!</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/agnesattheendoftheworld">Agnes at the End of the World</a></em> by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/kellymcwilliams">Kelly McWilliams</a></h2> </h3> <p><p>Sailor Saturn, or Hotaru, has had a rough go of it. A laboratory accident in her youth significantly compromised her health, and she had to battle the darkness surrounding her family. But eventually, she was able to become Sailor Saturn, Guardian of Silence, Destruction and Rebirth. She is pensive and has a healing power, even in her human form. Sailor Saturn will really identify with <em>Agnes at the End of the World</em> by Kelly McWilliams.</p> <p>Agnes loves her home of Red Creek – it’s quiet, sunny mornings, its dusty roads, and its God. She does not love the town’s strict laws. Because Red Creek is a cult, controlled by a madman who calls himself a prophet. But when Agnes meets Danny, an Outsider boy, she begins to question what is and isn’t a sin. As the Prophet grows more dangerous, Agnes realizes she must escape. But Outside isn’t safe either. A viral plague is burning through the population, and Agnes discovers a mysterious connection between herself and the Virus. But will Agnes be able to choose between saving the world and saving her family? If you love Sailor Saturn’s quiet determination and her resilience, you’ll love <em>Agnes at the End fo the World.</em></p> </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Choose your favorite Sailor Scout!</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <p>