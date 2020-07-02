Tell us what kind of bender you are, we’ll give you a TBR to help you connect with your element
Avatar: The Last Airbender just hits different on Netflix, doesn’t it? I’m fully riding this wave of Avatar nostalgia, and I know I’m not alone. And with this Avatar resurgence, it’s making me revert to my elementary school days where I would pretend to be a bender, doing awkward versions of bending moves in the school playground. But I was never really connected to my element, you know? So we’re bringing you this quiz where we’ll give you a selection of books to really help you connect to your element!