Tell us what kind of bender you are, we’ll give you a TBR to help you connect with your element

Avatar: The Last Airbender just hits different on Netflix, doesn’t it? I’m fully riding this wave of Avatar nostalgia, and I know I’m not alone. And with this Avatar resurgence, it’s making me revert to my elementary school days where I would pretend to be a bender, doing awkward versions of bending moves in the school playground. But I was never really connected to my element, you know? So we’re bringing you this quiz where we’ll give you a selection of books to really help you connect to your element!

So we're bringing you this quiz where we'll give you a selection of books to really help you connect to your element!</p> </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/lighttheabyss">The Light at the Bottom of the World</a>, <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thewinterduke">The Winter Duke</a>, </em>and <em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thelasttruepoetsofthesea">The Last True Poets of the Sea</a></em></strong></h2> </h2> <p><p>Water is the element of change, which means waterbenders are adaptable. But they are also unfaltering and have a deep sense of community. Your TBR is filled with books to help connect with the unflappable yet versatile nature of water. They also, incidentally, all feature water prominently. Which was obviously just a lucky coincidence!</p> <p><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/lighttheabyss">The Light at the Bottom of the World</a> </em>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/londonshah">London Shah </a> </p> <p>In the last days of the twenty-first century, sea creatures swim through the ruins of London and humanity is trapped in the abyss with hope that one day they may find a way back to the surface. Leyla McQueen will have to brave the unfathomable waters and face the truths of her world if she has any hope of saving her father, and herself. </p> <p><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thewinterduke">The Winter Duke</a> </em>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/claireelizabartlett">Claire Eliza Bartlett</a></p> <p>Ekata can’t wait to get away from her murderous siblings and head to the university where she can study the mesmerizing underwater kingdom of Kylma Below, above which her family’s Duketome sits. But she inherits the title of Duke of Kylma Above, a title she never wanted, when her father and all her siblings fall ill with a magical sleeping sickness. She will have to brave diplomacy while having to save her family. But will she survive long enough to do it? </p> <p><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thelasttruepoetsofthesea">The Last True Poets of the Sea </a> </em>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/juliadrake">Julia Drake</a></p> <p>Violet and Sam Larkin have spent every summer in the town of Lyric, Maine, the town their great-great-great-grandmother founded. They dreamed as children they would find the shipwreck <em>Lyric</em> that their ancestor survived one day. But this summer, Violet is going alone. Sam has just tried to take his own life, and is in treatment. Violet vows to find the <em>Lyric</em> and finds a fellow wreck hunter in Liv Stone, whose guarded gray eyes make Violet ache in an exhilarating new way. </p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/incendiary">Incendiary</a>, <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/werulethenight">We Rule the Night</a>, </em>and <em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/witchesofashandruin">Witches of Ash and Ruin</a></em></strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Fire is the element of power. As a firebender you are dedicated and passionate, determined to achieve your goals. However, you must be careful that passion and power do not consume you. Your TBR is filled with stories that cover such conflict, while celebrating the power of fire when put to good use. Also, there’s a lot of fire. </p> <p><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/incendiary">Incendiary</a> </em>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/zoraidacordova">Zoraida Cordova</a></p> <p>Renata Convida is a memory thief, the rarest and most feared of the magical Moria. Kidnapped as a child, she was forced to work for the King’s Justice to carry out the King’s Wrath, a siege that killed thousands. Now Renata is a rebel Whisper working against the crown. But when the boy she loves is captured by the Principe Dorado, Renata must return to the palace and face her past.</p> <p><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/werulethenight">We Rule the Night</a></em> by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/claireelizabartlett">Claire Eliza Bartlett</a></p> <p>Revna is a factory worker, manufacturing war machines for the Union of the North, until she’s caught using illegal magic. On the front lines, Linne is caught disguising herself as a boy so she can fight in the army. Reprieve from punishment comes in the form of a special women’s military flight unit where they will undertake terrifying, deadly missions under cover of darkness. But they can’t stand each other, and if they can’t fly together, the enemy’s firepower will destroy them.</p> <p><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/witchesofashandruin">Witches of Ash and Ruin</a> </em>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/elatimer">E. Latimer</a></p> <p>Dayna Walsh has a lot on her plate, but all that really, <em>really</em> matters is finally becoming a full witch. But her plans are complicated when another coven arrives in town with premonitions of death. Then a witch turns up murdered at a local sacred site along with the symbol of the Butcher of Manchester, an infamous serial killer. If Dayna can’t stop the Butcher, she might be next.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thebonehouses">The Bone Houses</a>, <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/horrid">Horrid</a>, </em>and <em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/teethinthemist">Teeth in the Mist</a></em></strong></h2> </h3> <p><p> </p> <p>As an earthbender, you can be a little rough around the edges and very stubborn. But you’re also direct, incredibly sensitive, and patient, meaning you have the ability to see the bigger picture and achieve large, long-term goals. All the books on your TBR feature similar characters. And if the earth features prominently… well, that’s just a coincidence! </p> <p><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thebonehouses">The Bone Houses</a></em> by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/emilylloydjones">Emily Lloyd-Jones</a></p> <p>Ryn only cares about two things: her family and her family’s graveyard. And in the remote town of Colbren which sits at the foot of a harsh and deadly mountain range with a mythical past, the dead don’t always stay dead. The risen corpses known as “bone houses” start attacking with renewed purpose when mapmaker Ellis arrives in town. The two will embark upon a journey to the heart of the mountains, where they will have to face both the curse and long-buried truths about themselves.</p> <p> <em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/horrid">Horrid</a></em> by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/katrinaleno">Katrina Leno</a></p> <p>Following the death of her father, Jane and her mom move from sunny California to the dreary, dilapidated old house in Maine where her mother grew up. All they want is a fresh start, but North Manor has secrets that won’t stay quiet. Strange things start happening, and Jane’s mother seems to be spiraling with the return to her childhood home. Jane begins to suspect the house is not quite as empty as it appears. Is it grief? Mental illness? Or something more… horrid?</p> <p><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/teethinthemist">Teeth in the Mist</a> </em>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/dawnkurtagich">Dawn Kurtagich</a></p> <p>In 1851, Roan arrives at Medwyn Mill House as a ward – one of three, all with their own secrets. When she learns she is connected to an ancient secret, she must escape the house before she is trapped forever. More than a century later, Zoey has been fascinated by the burnt-out ruins of the Mill House for as long as she can remember. So she and her best friend Poulton decide to investigate. But are they really alone? Zoey and Roan’s stories intertwine, and slowly the full lengths of the horror they have stepped into comes to light.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong><em></em><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/strangethedreamer">Strange the Dreamer</a></em>, <em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/astonishingcolorofafter">The Astonishing Color of After</a>, </em>and <em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/starbound">These Broken Stars</a></em></strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Air is the element of freedom, and as an airbender you detest conflict and worldly restrictions. You instead seek the path of least resistance. You’re no pushover though – you might even be the strongest bender in the room. You value flexibility and movement and seek peace and enlightenment. All the books on your TBR celebrate freedom and the search for peace. And if there’s flying motifs… well. What can I say?</p> <p><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/strangethedreamer">Strange the Dreamer</a></em> by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/lainitaylor">Laini Taylor</a></p> <p>Ever since he was five years old, Lazlo Strange, war-orphan and junior librarian, has been obsessed with the mythic lost city of Weep. Then a stunning opportunity presents itself in the form of a hero called the Godslayer. Lazlo will have to seize his chance or lose his dream forever. But what happened to Weep two-hundred years ago to cut if off from the rest of the world? And who is the blue-skinned goddess who appears in Lazlo’s dreams?</p> <p><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/astonishingcolorofafter">The Astonishing Color of After</a> </em>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/emilyxrpan">Emily X.R. Pan</a></p> <p>When Leigh Chen Sanders’s mother died by suicide, she turned into a bird. Leigh is certain. And while she travels to Taiwan to meet her maternal grandparents for the first time, she is determined to find her mother, the bird. On her search, she winds up chasing after ghosts, uncovering family secrets, and forging a relationship with her grandparents. And while she grieves, Leigh must try to reconcile the fact that on the same day she kissed her best friend her mother was taking her own life.</p> <p><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/starbound">These Broken Stars</a> </em>by <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/kaufmanandspooner">Amie Kaufman and Meagan Spooner</a></p> <p>When catastrophe strikes aboard the luxury spaceliner Icarus, Lilac LaRoux and Tarver Merendsen seem to be the only survivors. Stranded on an eerie, deserted planet, the two will have to rely upon each other while they make the tortuous journey to seek help. Against all the odds, Lilac and Tarver find a strange blessing in the tragedy that has thrown them together. And when they uncover the truth behind the chilling whispers that haunt their ever step, it will change everything.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Choose your element</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <p>