Plan your socially-distanced Halloween, get a book to read night of! I take Halloween VERY seriously. Since my birthday is the day before Halloween, I always threw a Halloween party to celebrate each year—complete with candy, spooky movies, spider webs, and, of course, the Monster Mash. But this year will look a little different, and that’s totally okay! Plan your socially-distanced Halloween, and we’ll give you a book rec to curl up with night of!

Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova What’s Halloween without a bit (or more like a lot) of magic and a healthy does of action-packed fantasy? Renata was only a child when she was kidnapped by the King’s Justice and brought to the luxurious palace of Andalucia. As a memory thief, the rarest and most feared of the magical Moria, Renata was used by the crown to carry out the King’s Wrath, a siege that resulted in the deaths of thousands of her own people. Now Renata is one of the Whispers, rebel spies working against the crown. The Whispers may have rescued Renata years ago, but she cannot escape their mistrust and hatred-or the overpowering memories of the hundreds of souls she drained during her time in the palace. When Dez, the commander of her unit-and the boy she’s grown to love-is taken captive by the notorious Principe Dorado, Renata must return to Andalucia and complete Dez’s top secret mission herself. Can she keep her cover, even as she burns for vengeance against the brutal, enigmatic prince? Her life and the fate of the Moria depend on it. But returning to the palace stirs childhood memories long locked away. As Renata grows more deeply embedded in the politics of the royal court, she uncovers a secret in her past that could change the fate of the entire kingdom-and end the war that has cost her everything.

Beyond the Ruby Veil by Mara Fitzgerald Powerful women, magic, blood, and action—Beyond the Ruby Veil is the ULTIMATE Halloween read. Emanuela Ragno always gets what she wants. With her daring mind and socialite schemes, she refuses to be the demure young lady everyone wants her to be. In her most ambitious move yet, she’s about to marry Alessandro Morandi, her childhood best friend and the heir to the wealthiest house in Occhia. Emanuela doesn’t care that she and her groom are both gay, because she doesn’t want a love match. She wants power, and through Ale, she’ll have it all. But Emanuela has a secret that could shatter her plans. In the city of Occhia, the only source of water is the watercrea, a mysterious being who uses magic to make water from blood. When their first bruise-like omen appears on their skin, all Occhians must surrender themselves to the watercrea to be drained of life. Everyone throughout history has given themselves up for the greater good. Everyone except Emanuela. She’s kept the tiny omen on her hip out of sight for years. When the watercrea exposes Emanuela during her wedding ceremony and takes her to be sacrificed, Emanuela fights back…and kills her. Now Occhia has no one to make their water and no idea how to get more. In a race against time, Emanuela and Ale must travel through the mysterious, blood-red veil that surrounds their city to uncover the secrets of the watercrea’s magic and find a way to save their people-no matter what it takes.

Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell; illustrated by Faith Erin Hicks Maybe scary isn’t really your thing? No worries! Instead, feast your eyes upon this adorable autumnal graphic novel… and maybe grab a slice of pie while you’re at it. Deja and Josiah have become close (seasonal) friends during their years working together at the pumpkin patch. Now they are high school seniors and it’s their very last Halloween shift. Josiah is all for moping around, not wanting to say a final goodbye. But Deja is having none of it. No time for moping—they’ve got to make this Halloween the best one yet! And if Josiah ever wants to talk to the cute girl in the Fudge Shoppe he’s had a crush on for three years, it’s now or never. Romp around the pumpkin patch of your dreams in this beautifully colorful, heart-warming adventure.

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes Giant, creepy houses were practically made for Halloween, and Hawthorne House definitely gives off a little bit of some Addams Family-esque vibes! Avery Grambs has a plan for a better future: survive high school, win a scholarship, and get out. But her fortunes change in an instant when billionaire Tobias Hawthorne dies and leaves Avery virtually his entire fortune. The catch? Avery has no idea why–or even who Tobias Hawthorne is. To receive her inheritance, Avery must move into sprawling, secret passage-filled Hawthorne House, where every room bears the old man’s touch–and his love of puzzles, riddles, and codes. Unfortunately for Avery, Hawthorne House is also occupied by the family that Tobias Hawthorne just dispossessed. This includes the four Hawthorne grandsons: dangerous, magnetic, brilliant boys who grew up with every expectation that one day, they would inherit billions. Heir apparent Grayson Hawthorne is convinced that Avery must be a con-woman, and he’s determined to take her down. His brother, Jameson, views her as their grandfather’s last hurrah: a twisted riddle, a puzzle to be solved. Caught in a world of wealth and privilege, with danger around every turn, Avery will have to play the game herself just to survive.

None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney Get cozy with some blankets and a bowl of candy corn, because you’re going to be up all night reading. In 1982, two teenagers—serial killer survivor Emma Lewis and US Marshal candidate Travis Bell—are recruited by the FBI to interview convicted juvenile killers and provide insight and advice on cold cases. From the start, Emma and Travis develop a quick friendship, gaining information from juvenile murderers that even the FBI can’t crack. But when the team is called in to give advice on an active case—a serial killer who exclusively hunts teenagers—things begin to unravel. Working against the clock, they must turn to one of the country’s most notorious incarcerated murderers for help: teenage sociopath Simon Gutmunsson. Despite Travis’s objections, Emma becomes the conduit between Simon and the FBI team. But while Simon seems to be giving them the information they need to save lives, he’s an expert manipulator playing a very long game…and he has his sights set on Emma.

Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer Everyone knows I can’t get enough of the Twilight Saga. Don your favorite fall flannel, light a candle, and get reading. Seriously, what are you waiting for? This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black With the release of How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories on the horizon, what better time to start your Folk of the Air reread than now! Also, who wouldn’t want to be Jude Duarte for Halloween? Jude was seven years old when her parents were murdered and she and her two sisters were stolen away to live in the treacherous High Court of Faerie. Ten years later, Jude wants nothing more than to belong there, despite her mortality. But many of the fey despise humans. Especially Prince Cardan, the youngest and wickedest son of the High King. To win a place at the Court, she must defy him—and face the consequences. In doing so, she becomes embroiled in palace intrigues and deceptions, discovering her own capacity for bloodshed. But as civil war threatens to drown the Courts of Faerie in violence, Jude will need to risk her life in a dangerous alliance to save her sisters, and Faerie itself.

