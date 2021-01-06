Cover Reveal: The Light at the Bottom of the World Paperback by London Shah

If you’re looking for a sci-fi thriller with an underwater twist, may I present to you The Light at the Bottom of the World! An underwater submersible race, a fight against a corrupt government, and the race to save the life of an innocent man – I mean what more can you want? And now it’s getting a brand-new gorgeous cover for the paperback! Let’s just say this one had me hooked from the first line… you see what I did there? Underwater? Fishing joke? Okay, if you ignore my terrible pun, I’ll finally shut my trap and show you this cover. Without further ado… submerge your eyes!





by London Shah

In the last days of the twenty-first century, sea creatures swim through the ruins of London. Trapped in the abyss, humankind wavers between fear and hope-fear of what lurks in the depths around them, and hope that they might one day find a way back to the surface.

When sixteen-year-old submersible racer Leyla McQueen is chosen to participate in the city’s prestigious annual marathon, she sees an opportunity to save her father, who has been arrested on false charges. The Prime Minister promises the champion whatever their heart desires. But the race takes an unexpected turn, forcing Leyla to make an impossible choice.

Now she must brave unfathomable waters and defy a corrupt government determined to keep its secrets, all the while dealing with a guarded, hotheaded companion she never asked for in the first place. If Leyla fails to discover the truths at the heart of her world, or falls prey to her own fears, she risks capture-or worse. And her father will be lost to her forever.





About the Author

London Shah is a British-born Muslim of Pashtun ethnicity. She has lived in Britain’s capital for most of her life, via England’s beautiful North. When she’s not busy re-imagining the past, plotting an alternate present or dreaming up a surreal future, she’s most likely drinking copious amounts of tea, eating all the sweets and cakes, strolling through Richmond Park or along the Thames, getting lost on an evening in the city’s older, darker alleyways—preferably just after it’s rained—listening to punk rock, or losing herself in a fab SFF book or film.