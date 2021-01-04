The January 2021 NOVLbox: Curated by Laini Taylor
It’s a new year, and here at NOVL we’re starting 2021 off with a bang (and a new NOVLbox)! And who better to ring in 2021 than Laini Taylor? In honor of the 10th Anniversary of Daughter of Smoke & Bone, this beautiful trilogy got its own new start with some gorgeous new covers! To celebrate, Laini has included all three books along with some goodies in her NOVLbox. But what are those goodies? Read on to find out!
What’s in the box?!
-
Daughter of Smoke & Bone by Laini Taylor
-
Days of Blood & Starlight by Laini Taylor
-
Dreams of Gods & Monsters by Laini Taylor
-
“People with Destinies Shouldn’t Make Plans” Notebook
-
Storiarts Daughter of Smoke & Bone Headband
-
Library Cards and Sleeves
-
Daughter of Smoke & Bone Stickers
-
Bookish Washi Tape
