The August 2020 NOVLbox Curated by Stephenie Meyer
It’s August, which means it’s MIDNIGHT SUN MONTH. COMMENCE FREAK OUT!!!
Okay, now that I can breathe again, what better way to celebrate the release of Midnight Sun and the culmination of #HotVampireSummer than with a NOVLbox? And not just any NOVLbox, oh no! This Midnight Sun box has been curated by Stephenie Meyer herself! She’s included a selection of fantastic books and goodies to help you return to Forks in style. Enough of rambling!
What’s in the box?!
· Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer (hardcover)
· Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor (paperback)
· The Cruel Prince by Holly Black (paperback)
· Ship Breaker by Paolo Bacigalupi (paperback)
· Pomegranate box
· Pomegranate seed necklace
· Tea infuser
· Pomegranate Herbal Tea
· Midnight Sun Candle from Wilted Wicks
· Midnight Sun Face Mask
· Signed Midnight Sun bookplate
· And a letter from Stephenie herself!
