The August 2020 NOVLbox Curated by Stephenie Meyer

By Savannah .Kennelly

It’s August, which means it’s MIDNIGHT SUN MONTH. COMMENCE FREAK OUT!!!

 

Okay, now that I can breathe again, what better way to celebrate the release of Midnight Sun and the culmination of #HotVampireSummer than with a NOVLbox? And not just any NOVLbox, oh no! This Midnight Sun box has been curated by Stephenie Meyer herself! She’s included a selection of fantastic books and goodies to help you return to Forks in style. Enough of rambling!

 

What’s in the box?!

·      Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer (hardcover)

·      Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor (paperback)

·      The Cruel Prince by Holly Black (paperback)

·      Ship Breaker by Paolo Bacigalupi (paperback)

·      Pomegranate box

·      Pomegranate seed necklace

·      Tea infuser

·      Pomegranate Herbal Tea

·      Midnight Sun Candle from Wilted Wicks

·      Midnight Sun Face Mask

·      Signed Midnight Sun bookplate

·      And a letter from Stephenie herself!

 

Enter to win!