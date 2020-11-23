The Daughter of Smoke & Bone Reread

The 10th anniversary editions of Daughter of Smoke & Bone are nearly here, and I cannot WAIT to have them in my hands! For those of you who don’t know, I *adore* Laini Taylor. Strange the Dreamer is so magical and enchanting and lyrical. It shall forever live in my brain rent free. But, I have a confession…

I have never read Daughter of Smoke & Bone.

Okay look, before you proverbially stone me, hear me out! I got on the Laini-train really late, and Strange was the first book I read by her. But here at NOVL our motto is better late than never (it’s not – our motto is Booked All Week, but close enough). And now that the gorgeous new editions are coming out (and everyone else at NOVL has already read and gushed over them) it seems like the perfect time for me to catch up. So, if you’re here for a first-time read like me, or rereading this modern classic I implore you to join us on this (re)read! Follow us on Instagram and TikTok for daily updates, and don’t forget to check our Twitter for polls, random musings, and other such DoSaB content!

Check out the schedule below, and I’ll see you there!





December 8 – Chapters 1 – 5

December 9 – Chapters 6 – 10

December 10 – Chapters 11 – 15

December 11 – Chapters 16 – 20

December 12 – Chapters 21 – 25

December 13 – Chapters 26 – 30

December 14 – Chapters 31 – 35

December 15 – Chapters 36 – 40

December 16 – Chapters 41 – 45

December 17 – Chapters 46 – 50

December 18 – Chapters 51 – 55

December 19 – Chapters 56 – 60 + Epilogue