Cover Reveal: Fence: Disarmed by Sarah Rees Brennan

The boys of King’s Row are back, baby! And this time they’re headed to France. That’s right, I said France, and y’all know these boys are going get into all kinds of trouble in Europe. These fencing cuties deserve the world, and I can’t wait to squeal over Fence: Disarmed as our favorite epeeists jaunt through a European training camp and stumble in and out of romances. And while I can’t squeal over the book just yet, I can squeal over this cover! So behold, my fellow fencing fanatics!





By Sarah Rees Brennan

Illustrated by Johanna The Mad

The boys of Kings Row are off to a training camp in Europe! Surrounded impressive scenery and even more impressive European fencing teams, underdog Nicholas can’t help but feel out of place. With the help of a local legend, though, he and the rest of the team finds it within themselves to face superior fencers, ex-boyfriends, expulsion, and even Nicholas’s golden-boy, secret half-brother, the infamous Jesse Coste. Will Aiden and Harvard end up together, though? En garde!

The second installment of this enticing original YA novel series by Sarah Rees Brennan, rich with casual diversity and queer self-discovery, explores never-before-seen drama inspired by C.S. Pacat’s critically acclaimed Fence comic series.

Text and Illustration copyright: © 2021 BOOM! Studios

Fence(TM) and © 2021 C.S. Pacat





About the Author

Sarah Rees Brennan is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling YA author of over a dozen books, both solo and co-written with authors including Kelly Link and Maureen Johnson. She was long-listed for the Carnegie for her first novel. She was born in Ireland by the sea and lives there now in the shadow of a cathedral, where she’s working on–among other things–her series of tie-in novels with the hit Netflix show The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Her most recent standalone novel, In Other Lands, is a tale of love, friendship and wings starring the crankiest boy to ever stumble into a magic land and was a Lodestar Award and Mythopoeic Award finalist.