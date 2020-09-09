The Folk of the Air Reread

YOU. GUYS.

How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories arrives in less than three months and we are FREAKING OUT. How are we supposed to handle ourselves? I’ll tell you how. By rereading Folk of the Air, of course! And, seeing as how rereads are always more fun with a buddy, we here at NOVL HQ are inviting you to join us in our reread!

From September 25 to November 6, we’ll be reading The Cruel Prince, The Wicked King, and The Queen of Nothing all in preparation for November 24th when King of Elfhame hits shelves and makes all of us faint. Be sure to watch our Instagram for live videos of our reactions every few days and pay attention to our Twitter for polls to gauge your opinion on all our favorite (and not so favorite) faeries!

And make sure to tag us in any of your reread posts! We’d love to see and share them! Now pop on that cloak and let’s ride back into Elfhame, ragwort steeds ablazing!

(September 25 – October 2) The Cruel Prince Chapters 1 – 15

(October 3 – October 9) The Cruel Prince Chapters 16 – 30+Epilogue (End of the Cruel Prince)

(October 10 – October 16) The Wicked King Chapters 1 – 15

(October 17 – October 23) The Wicked King Chapters 16 – 30 + Epilogue (End of The Wicked King)

(October 24 – October 30) The Queen of Nothing Chapters 1 -15

(October 31- November 6) The Queen of Nothing Chapters 16 – 27 + Epilogue (End of The Queen of Nothing)



