High School Romances Written by Black Authors

It’s September, the month of romance. Alright—maybe not. But it is back-to-school month where everything seems fresh and new, and if there wasn’t a pandemic, I’d totally recommend kissing whomever your heart desires.

Since maybe this September isn’t the right time to spark a new romance (stupid COVID-19), now is a great opportunity to live vicariously through some fictional high school relationships. These six books, all written by phenomenal Black authors, are guaranteed to make you gasp, cry, laugh, and cheer from beginning to end.





by Brandy Colbert

When Suzette returns home to California from her Massachusetts boarding school, she wants to be there to support her family and step-brother, Lionel, who was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder. However, things are becoming more and more difficult as she finds herself falling for the SAME. EXACT. GIRL. AS. HER. BROTHER.

Now Suzette must face her own past mistakes of betraying a secret girlfriend at boarding school, come to terms with her bisexuality, and figure out a way to help her brother before things get worse than they already are.





by Kelly McWilliams

Agnes is relatively content with her life in Red Creek. She cares for her younger siblings and lives by the word of God, and their leader, the Prophet. However, Agnes has a secret. The insulin her brother Ezekiel requires to survive is forbidden in Red Creek, and Agnes must regularly break all the rules to meet an Outsider named Matilda in the night to collect it. On one of these nights, Matilda sends her son, Danny in her stead to make the exchange with a warning: things are growing dangerous—there is a sickness spreading and the people of Red Creek need to know. With the Prophet growing more and more dangerous, Agnes makes the difficult decision to escape their cult with Ezekiel to meet up with Matilda and Danny on the Outside.

Okay, okay, I know this isn’t a “high school” romance. BUT Agnes and Danny are of high school age soooooo…. Don’t argue, just read it.





by Ronni Davis

After a whirlwind of a magical summer romance, Devon finds herself devastated when Ashton leaves her with no warning, and seemingly without a second glance. Unsure how she will ever repair her broken heart, Devon throws everything into her love of the stars and her dream of becoming an astrophysicist.

Devon was determined to enjoy every moment of her senior year, but when a new student arrives on the first day of school, her world becomes completely upended. It’s Ashton. And Devon isn’t sure that she can ever forgive him.

With starry skies, love, passion, mental health representation, and racial diversity—what more could you ask for in a high school romance?





by Brandy Colbert

Sixteen-year-old Chicago girl, Birdie Randolph wants to make her parents proud. School is her focus and she is on track to finish at the top of her class, having quit soccer to get there. As if that wasn’t enough pressure to be dealing with already, Birdie falls head over heels for Booker, a sweet boy she knows her parents won’t approve of because of his time in juvenile detention.

When Aunt Carlene comes to stay with the family after getting help for her struggles with addiction, the tension at home builds to new levels. Birdie finds that as she is becoming closer to both Booker and Aunt Carlene, her desire for freedom from her parents’ expectations grows. But when long-kept family secrets come out, everything gets turned on its head.





Jack is falling hard for Kate, this amazing girl he met at a party. Not only do they have a ton in common, his friends love her as well. But when Kate dies, their story should come to an end. Except it doesn’t.

By some sort of magic, Jack is sent back to the moment Kate and him first met. Given this strange second chance, Jack is determined to do anything it takes to prevent Kate dying again. When each action has consequences, Jack must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice to get his happy ending.





by Ben Philippe

To Norris Kaplan, a Black French Canadian, his new home of Austin, Texas might as well be on another—very hot—planet. To prepare for his new high school, Norris has spent plenty of time watching American sitcoms, where he has learned that his clever, cynical, and smart personality is not going to fit in well. Norris knows he belongs back in Canada, so rather than trying to make a place for himself in Austin and find new friends, he passes the time by cataloguing the students at his school into typical categories like “the Jocks” and “the Loners”. However, the longer he is in Austin, the more he gets to know these kids and discovers he may actually even like them. Especially Aarti the “Manic Pixie Dream Girl”.

When Norris makes a huge mistake on the night of prom, he realizes he might need to stop using his snarky opinions as a shield and embrace his new life.