Book to film adaptations that you can binge right now!

We all love a good book (obviously) but sometimes you just want to give your brain a different form of stimulation. The form of stimulation that comes with a remote and popcorn, for instance. So here are some of our favorite books turned into movies and TV shows that you can binge right now!





by Matthew Quick

Want a good cry? Well, here you go! This book and this movie are sure to make you weep. How do I know? The trailer alone had me in full on tears and if that’s not enough of a shining review for you, not only is Auli’I Cravalho (aka the voice of Moana) our main character, but the Carol Burnett makes an appearance!

Amber Appleton lives in a bus. Ever since her mom’s boyfriend kicked them out, Amber her mom and her loyal dog Bobby Big Boy, or Thrice B, have been camped out in the back of Hellow Yellow, the school bus her mom drives. Amber is the self-proclaimed princess of hope and a girl unyielding optimism and refuses to sweat the bad stuff. But when a fatal tragedy threaten’s her optimism can Amber continue to be hopeful.

by Kirsten Smith

Friends who thieve together, stick together. That’s how that saying goes, right? Trinkets is now a two season Netflix series about the thieving trifecta who are bound to steal your heart. Tabitha, Elodie, and Moe: a beauty queen, a wallflower, and a burnout. And they all have a penchant for pilfering, if you get what I mean. When Tabitha and Elodie walk into Moe’s Shoplifter Anonymous meeting, everything changes. One steal-off forges a friendship that will be tested, but our girls got this. Right?





by Cecily Von Ziegesar

The icon. The legend. The Gossip Girl. This book series and subsequent show really helped shape the mid-2000’s, with Blair’s iconic headbands being a serious fashion moment. But the real reason we loved the show and the books was obviously the eponymous Gossip Girl herself. In her own words, “you know you love me” and girl we do.





by Stephenie Meyer

The classic that defined a generation of romance readers, vampire readers, the YA vampire romance. I mean, need I say more? Bella and Edward’s love is more than just deeply romantic, it’s iconic.





More supernatural romance to make you swoon! Set in the small southern town of Gatlin, Beautiful Creatures tells the story of Lena Duchannes and Ethan Wate, whose inexplicable connection could be as dangerous as it is infatuating. And in a town with no surprises, one secret could change everything. And while the movie doesn’t exactly stick to the books, the superstar cast and drop-dead gorgeous design are a feast for the eyes!





by Lois Duncan

Need a chill down your spine? When Kit Gordy goes to boarding school, she can’t help but think Blackwood Hall is a little… off. Her first view of the manor sent a shiver down her spine. But Kit settles into a routine, trying to ignore the rumors that the school is haunted. Then her classmates begin to show extraordinary and unknown talents and the strange dreams, lost letters to family and friends, and the voices become overshadowed by the magic around them. By the time Kit and her friends realize Blackwood isn’t what it claims, it may be too late. The movie, which features Uma Thurman and Anna Sophia Robb changes some elements from the books, but delivers on all the promised scares!