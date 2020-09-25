Everything you need to know about the How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories Preorder Campaign

How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories is nearly here, and that means its preorder campaign time! That’s right, if you preorder the book and submit your receipt, we shall send you our finest messengers toad-back to your home to deliver a wooden bookmark featuring art from the book! Okay, fine, they might not be toad-back messengers. They could very well arrive on ragwort ponies. Regardless, they will be glamoured, so.

But what are the specific steps to this particular faerie riddle? Actually, they’re quite simple. All you need is to submit your receipt below. But just in case, we’ve answered some of your potential questions below!

Q: Is this open internationally

A: Not, it is not. This is limited to residents of the fifty (50) United States and D.C., aged thirteen (13) or older. We are legally not allowed to ship internationally – sorry guys!

Q: How long does the preorder campaign run?

A: Now until November 24th!

Q: Which books count towards this preorder?

A: The hardcover, audiobook, ebook, and the B&N special edition! The ISBN’s specifically are as follows:

Hardcover: 9780316540889

E-book: 9780316540827

B&N Special Edition: 9780316592222

Audio book CD: 9781549187520

Downloadable audio book: 9781549187537

Q: Do subscription boxes count as preordering, such as Owlcrate?

A: They do not.

Q: When can I expect to receive this item?

A: About 4 – 6 weeks after publication!

Q: Where can I submit my receipt?

A: Below! And if you have any more questions, you can shoot us a line on social media or via the contact page with the subject line “King of Elfhame Preorder.”



Wooden bookmark featuring art from How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories

Online Form – NOVL: King of Elfhame Preorder Campaign